FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali militants vow to welcome British peacekeepers 'with fire'
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Somali militants vow to welcome British peacekeepers 'with fire'

Al-Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage addresses a news conference in Somalia's capital Mogadishu May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Feisal Omar

2 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s militant Islamist group al Shabaab pledged on Tuesday to greet British troops “with fire” when they arrive to provide support to a peacekeeping force in the conflict-ravaged country.

Last week Prime Minister David Cameron announced plans to deploy up to 70 troops and experts to provide logistical, medical and engineering support to the African Union-led peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is struggling to emerge from two decades of chaos and is also battling the Islamist insurgency of the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.

Like other Western powers, Britain has long avoided the Horn of Africa country, which until recently was widely viewed as a failed state, but it has made some progress in restoring order and setting up a functioning government.

“We hope we shall see the beheaded bodies of whites,” Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab’s spokesman, said in a radio broadcast.

The statement branded Britain “an enemy to Muslims” and accused the country of trying to colonize Somalia.

“We shall welcome British forces with fire and you will see their dead bodies displayed on the web pages,” he said.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, declined to comment.

African peacekeeping forces drove al Shabaab out of the Somali capital Mogadishu in 2011, but the group has waged a series of gun and grenade attacks to try to overthrow the government and impose its strict version of sharia law.

AMISOM, the African Union’s force in Somalia, has been battling al Shabaab alongside the Somali army, pushing the rebels into increasingly smaller pockets of territory.

Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.