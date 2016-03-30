Two Turks among six killed in gun attack in Somalia's capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Six people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked a minibus carrying workers to a Turkish-run hospital in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.

The gunmen, who were in a car, opened fire at the minibus as it passed in Mogadishu’s Hodan district.

“Gunmen opened fire on minibus. Two Turkish and four Somalis died. Five Turks and a Kenyan were also injured,” Ali Ahmed, a police officer at Hodan district police station, told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, and al Shabaab, the Somali militant group aligned to al Qaeda, was not immediately available for comment.