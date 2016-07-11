FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Somalia's al Shabaab hit army base, kill at least 10 soldiers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 5:59 AM / a year ago

Somalia's al Shabaab hit army base, kill at least 10 soldiers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Al Shabaab Islamist militants rammed a car packed with explosives into a Somali army base southwest of the capital on Monday and stormed inside, killing at least 10 soldiers, the group and a military officer said.

The assault on a base 50 km (30 miles) outside Mogadishu was part of the group's campaign to try to topple the Western-backed government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islam.

"Heavy exchange of gunfire continued for hours," Major Ahmed Farah told Reuters from the nearby town of Afgooye. At least 12 al Shabaab fighters were killed, he added.

Al Shabaab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said 30 soldiers had been killed in the raid that lasted several hours before his group's withdrew. He did not mention al Shabaab casualties.

The group often cites a higher death toll than officials.

On Sunday, the president’s office said in a statement the government destroyed an al Shabaab base used to store military supplies in a region south of Mogadishu without resistance.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.