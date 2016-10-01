MOGADISHU A suspected suicide car bomb hit a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least three people, a police officer and local official said.

Residents said the restaurant was frequented by members of the national security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamist group al Shabaab has launched many similar attacks in Mogadishu in the past in its bid to topple the Western-backed government.

"A suicide car bomb rammed into Blue Sky restaurant," police Major Abdikadir Hussein told Reuters shortly after the blast.

Abdifatah Omar, a spokesman for Mogadishu's local government, said at the scene that three people had been confirmed dead so far and four others were injured. "The investigation for further details continues," he said.

