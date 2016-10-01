FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali Islamist group says behind Mogadishu restaurant attack
#World News
October 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Somali Islamist group says behind Mogadishu restaurant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist group al Shabaab said on Saturday it had carried out an attack on a restaurant in the capital Mogadishu, targeting members of the security forces eating there.

"We are behind the Blue Sky restaurant attack," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said, adding the group wanted to attack personnel who worked at a nearby detention center, known as Jilaow, where militants are usually held in underground cells.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
