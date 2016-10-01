Somali Islamist group says behind Mogadishu restaurant attack

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist group al Shabaab said on Saturday it had carried out an attack on a restaurant in the capital Mogadishu, targeting members of the security forces eating there.

"We are behind the Blue Sky restaurant attack," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said, adding the group wanted to attack personnel who worked at a nearby detention center, known as Jilaow, where militants are usually held in underground cells.