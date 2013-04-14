Big blast heard in area near Mogadishu airport: residents

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A big blast was heard in an area near the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, hours after a series of explosions at law courts in the capital and gunmen stormed the building, residents said.

“We heard a blast ... and then soldiers opened fire. I see only thick smoke rising into the sky. I do not know what caused the blast. The whole area has been immediately besieged by security forces,” one resident, Halima Osman, told Reuters.