Big blast heard in area near Mogadishu airport: residents
#World News
April 14, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 4 years

Big blast heard in area near Mogadishu airport: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A big blast was heard in an area near the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, hours after a series of explosions at law courts in the capital and gunmen stormed the building, residents said.

“We heard a blast ... and then soldiers opened fire. I see only thick smoke rising into the sky. I do not know what caused the blast. The whole area has been immediately besieged by security forces,” one resident, Halima Osman, told Reuters.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by George Obulutsa and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
