Islamist rebels say behind bomb near Somali airport

A motorcyclist rides away from the scene of an explosion near the entrance of the airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb that killed at least seven people outside Mogadishu International Airport on Thursday.

“We targeted a U.N convoy,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters, adding that a suicide bomber had carried out the attack.

Musab said “three U.N. white men” - a reference to foreigners - were killed in the blast along with 13 Somali soldiers who were guarding them. Police said at least seven people died in the blast while another 15 were wounded. A U.N. official said no U.N. staff were killed or injured.