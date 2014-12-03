At least three Somalis killed in attack on U.N. convoy in capital: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb struck a United Nations convoy in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least three Somalis who were not U.N. staff members, police and a U.N. spokesman said.

“The U.N. convoy was passing outside the airport. Three people died including a policeman and two Somalis who were bodyguards of the U.N.,” Ahmed Nur, a senior police officer told Reuters. He said 10 people were injured.