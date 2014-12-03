FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least three Somalis killed in attack on U.N. convoy in capital: police
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

At least three Somalis killed in attack on U.N. convoy in capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb struck a United Nations convoy in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least three Somalis who were not U.N. staff members, police and a U.N. spokesman said.

“The U.N. convoy was passing outside the airport. Three people died including a policeman and two Somalis who were bodyguards of the U.N.,” Ahmed Nur, a senior police officer told Reuters. He said 10 people were injured.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.