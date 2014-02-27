FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamist group says behind car bomb in Somalia
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Islamist group says behind car bomb in Somalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Somali government soldiers drive past the scene of a suicide car bomb attack next to a tea shop in the suburbs of capital Mogadishu February 27, 2014. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bombing on Thursday that police said killed at least 10 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu and threatened more attacks. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bombing on Thursday that police said killed at least 10 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu and threatened more attacks.

“We are responsible for the car bomb blast,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters, saying the attack had killed 11 members of the security forces and injured 15 others.

“We targeted the national security forces who were sitting in the tea shop. Today’s blast was part of our operations in Mogadishu and we shall continue,” he added.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.