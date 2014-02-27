Islamist group says behind car bomb in Somalia

Somali government soldiers drive past the scene of a suicide car bomb attack next to a tea shop in the suburbs of capital Mogadishu February 27, 2014. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bombing on Thursday that police said killed at least 10 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu and threatened more attacks. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bombing on Thursday that police said killed at least 10 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu and threatened more attacks.

“We are responsible for the car bomb blast,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters, saying the attack had killed 11 members of the security forces and injured 15 others.

“We targeted the national security forces who were sitting in the tea shop. Today’s blast was part of our operations in Mogadishu and we shall continue,” he added.