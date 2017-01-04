FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Car bomb wounds four U.N. guards in Somalia's capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 8 months ago

Car bomb wounds four U.N. guards in Somalia's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.

Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We can confirm that four guards working for the United Nations were injured," Major Nur Osman, a police officer at the scene, told Reuters.

The bomb was planted in a car parked in a garage outside facilities belonging to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Osman said.

"We are behind the blast that injured at least three U.N. guards this morning," al Shabaab's spokesperson on military operations, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, said.

The militants often carry out such attacks in the capital in their fight to topple the Western-backed government and impose an strict interpretation of Islam on Somali territory.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Aaron Maasho

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.