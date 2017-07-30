FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 minutes ago
Car bomb goes off on busy street in Somali capital Mogadishu: police
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
CHINA
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 8 minutes ago

Car bomb goes off on busy street in Somali capital Mogadishu: police

1 Min Read

Vehicles burn at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 30, 2017.Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb went off on a busy street in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, a police officer said, while a Reuters witness said the blast was followed by big clouds of smoke visible in sky.

The bomb exploded as the car was driving in the busy Maka al Mukaram road, the police officer told Reuters. "It is a busy area. We do not yet know the figure of casualties," the police officer, Major Hussein Nur, said.

A Reuters reporter at the scene of the blast counted four bodies lying on the ground. Photographs taken by Reuters showed three destroyed cars on the road, with two still burning.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Editing by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.