Car bomb kills three, wounds five in Somali capital: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb outside a restaurant in the Somali capital killed three people and wounded five on Saturday, an official said.

“The blast killed three civilians and wounded five others. It was a car bomb that was parked here, at this small restaurant,” Abdifatah Omar, the spokesman for Mogadishu municipal council, told reporters at the scene.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for similar attacks in the past.