FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bomb kills three, wounds five in Somali capital: police
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2016 / 11:14 AM / a year ago

Car bomb kills three, wounds five in Somali capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb outside a restaurant in the Somali capital killed three people and wounded five on Saturday, an official said.

“The blast killed three civilians and wounded five others. It was a car bomb that was parked here, at this small restaurant,” Abdifatah Omar, the spokesman for Mogadishu municipal council, told reporters at the scene.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for similar attacks in the past.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Abdirahman Hussein; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.