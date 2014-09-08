FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali Islamist rebels say behind two car bomb attacks
September 8, 2014

Somali Islamist rebels say behind two car bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for two car bomb attacks on Monday targeting African peacekeepers and a government convoy, the first such strikes by the group since it vowed revenge for the killing of its leader last week.

“We are behind the two car bombs driven by mujahideen (fighters),” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for al Shabaab’s military operations, told Reuters after the attacks. At least 12 civilians were killed in the first blast that aimed at a convoy of African troops and hit nearby civilian vehicles.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams

