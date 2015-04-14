FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali Islamist group say attacked ministries in capital
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2015 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

Somali Islamist group say attacked ministries in capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab was behind an attack on a government building in Mogadishu on Tuesday that houses the Higher Education and Petroleum Ministries, a spokesman from the group said.

“We are inside and fighting goes on,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu

Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters after attackers set off two blasts before gunmen stormed inside.

Police and government officials confirmed that the Petroleum and Minerals Ministry was in the same building as the Higher Education Ministry.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.