Somali Islamist group say attacked ministries in capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab was behind an attack on a government building in Mogadishu on Tuesday that houses the Higher Education and Petroleum Ministries, a spokesman from the group said.

“We are inside and fighting goes on,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu

Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters after attackers set off two blasts before gunmen stormed inside.

Police and government officials confirmed that the Petroleum and Minerals Ministry was in the same building as the Higher Education Ministry.