Somali al Shabaab militants claim attack on U.N convoy

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s car bomb targeting a United Nations convoy near Mogadishu’s international airport that left at least three people dead.

“Our Mujahideen (fighters) based in Mogadishu have today targeted a convoy of foreign mercenaries and their apostate allies nearby the airport,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said.