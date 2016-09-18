Al Shabaab killed Somali general, says radio linked to Islamist group

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab was responsible for a car bomb that killed a Somali general on Sunday as he was traveling in a convoy in the capital Mogadishu, a radio station linked to the group reported.

A car driven by a suicide attacker drove into the convoy.

Andalus radio said that "a mujahid (fighter) was martyred as his suicide car bomb killed General Goobaanle," using the general's nickname, a common practice in Somalia. The general's proper name is General Mohamed Roble Jimale.

The radio report said details would follow later.