a year ago
Al Shabaab killed Somali general, says radio linked to Islamist group
#World News
September 18, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

Al Shabaab killed Somali general, says radio linked to Islamist group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab was responsible for a car bomb that killed a Somali general on Sunday as he was traveling in a convoy in the capital Mogadishu, a radio station linked to the group reported.

A car driven by a suicide attacker drove into the convoy.

Andalus radio said that "a mujahid (fighter) was martyred as his suicide car bomb killed General Goobaanle," using the general's nickname, a common practice in Somalia. The general's proper name is General Mohamed Roble Jimale.

The radio report said details would follow later.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Susan Fenton

