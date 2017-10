An aircraft belonging to Daallo Airlines is parked at the Aden Abdulle international airport after making an emergency landing following an explosion inside the plane in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investigators examining an explosion that blew a hole in a Somali airliner last week believe the damage was caused by a bomb hidden in a laptop computer, U.S. officials said on Monday.

The officials said investigators believe the bomber had some type of connection to Daallo Airlines or airport personnel.