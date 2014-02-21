FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali Islamist militants claim deadly palace attack
February 21, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Somali Islamist militants claim deadly palace attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said they carried out Friday’s car bomb and gun attack against the presidential palace in central Mogadishu that left several people dead.

“We targeted the so-called presidential palace. Our fighters our fighting inside the palace compound,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters a little over an hour after the first bomb blast.

However, police said the security forces had snuffed out the attack.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia

