African troops say secure U.N. base in Somalia after attack
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

African troops say secure U.N. base in Somalia after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Troops from the African Union force AMISOM said they had secured a United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu after it was attacked by Islamist militants.

“AMISOM was at the UNDP compound within minutes and has it currently secured,” the force said on its official Twitter account. A U.N. spokesman and the Islamist militants said fighting and gunfire was heard more than an hour after the initial blast.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
