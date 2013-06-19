FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four foreign security staff among 15 dead in Somalia U.N. attack
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Four foreign security staff among 15 dead in Somalia U.N. attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed in the first major assault on the United Nations by Somali Islamist militants in years, including four foreign security staff, local guards and insurgent fighters, the Somali government said on Wednesday.

Providing details on the death toll, Interior Minister Abdikarim Hussein Guled told reporters: “So far we have confirmed four UNDP foreign staff who were responsible for security, four Somali guards and seven militants.”

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
