Turkish PM says investigating whether Somali attack directly targeted Turks

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday investigations were under way into whether a suicide bomb at the gates of a Mogadishu hotel where Turkish delegates were meeting was a deliberate attack on Turkish interests.
Speaking in Davos, Davutoglu also confirmed that President Tayyip Erdogan would go ahead with his visit to Somalia, which is planned for Friday, despite the attack.
Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton