Suicide bombings kill 15 people in Somali capital: police
September 20, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Suicide bombings kill 15 people in Somali capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a restaurant in the centre of the Somali capital on Thursday, a senior police official said.

“So far we have confirmed 15 dead people including two local journalists and two policemen,” General Abdullahi Barise, police spokesman and the head of criminal investigation department, told Reuters.

“We are still counting the wounded ones. They were rushed to various hospitals,” he said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by Richard Lough and Diana Abdallah

