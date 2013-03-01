FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bombers kill civilian at Somali beach restaurant
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Suicide bombers kill civilian at Somali beach restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Suicide bombers killed a civilian at a beach front restaurant in a popular weekend hangout in the Somali capital on Friday, officials said.

The attack by two bombers underscored how fragile security remains in Mogadishu some 18 months after African forces and Somali government troops drove Somali militants linked to al Qaeda out of the capital.

A Somali soldier at the blast site said one civilian had been killed, as well as the bombers.

“First a suicide car bomb rammed into the gate of the restaurant and it caused no casualty. Then another blast went off when people converged,” Abdiqadir Mohamed, a senior police officer, told Reuters.

A witness also reported hearing two blasts in the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the al Shabaab rebel group has vowed a campaign of guerrilla-style attacks against the new government, which is supported by Western powers and regional states.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.