Suicide bombers target Somali constitution conference

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali security forces shot dead a would-be suicide bomber who tried to attack the venue of a national conference on a draft constitution, while a second attacker blew himself up, injuring six officers, police said on Wednesday.

“The two bombers wore government uniform. Six policemen were injured,” Colonel Mohamed Ali, a police officer told Reuters.

“One jumped over a wall opposite the conference building but he was shot dead outside the gate. Then another bomber jumped from another wall and his bomb exploded where government soldiers stood.”