Hundreds of Somali government allied forces enter Kismayu: army
#World News
October 1, 2012 / 11:59 AM / in 5 years

Hundreds of Somali government allied forces enter Kismayu: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Hundreds of Somali government forces and allied militia fighters deployed in the centre of the former Islamist militant al Shabaab stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, an army spokesman said.

“We have sent 450 (troops) to patrol the town and settle in the police headquarters,” Mohamud Farah, the spokesman for government forces in the southern Juba regions told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if Kenyan troops fighting under the flag of an African peacekeeping force had also entered the city centre.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by Richard Lough/James Macharia and Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
