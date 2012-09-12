Somali militants claim responsibility for hotel blasts

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab rebels carried out a bomb attack on Wednesday that targeted a Mogadishu hotel where the president and Kenya’s visiting foreign minister were holding a news conference, the group said.

“(Al Shabaab) successfully targets a hotel near the airport in Mogadishu where a high profile meeting was being held,” the al Qaeda-linked insurgent group said on its official Twitter handle.

Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Kenyan Foreign Minister Sam Ongeri were not hurt in the attack.