Somali militants claim responsibility for hotel blasts

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab rebels carried out a bomb attack on Wednesday that targeted a Mogadishu hotel where the president and Kenya’s visiting foreign minister were holding a news conference, the group said.
“(Al Shabaab) successfully targets a hotel near the airport in Mogadishu where a high profile meeting was being held,” the al Qaeda-linked insurgent group said on its official Twitter handle.
Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Kenyan Foreign Minister Sam Ongeri were not hurt in the attack.
Reporting by Richard Lough