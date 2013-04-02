FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion hits Somalia's Dahabshiil bank headquarters
#World News
April 2, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Explosion hits Somalia's Dahabshiil bank headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A loud explosion hit the headquarters of Somali’s leading money transfer agency in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, wounding at least two people hours after al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants warned the bank to cease operations in areas under its control.

Police said they were still searching the rubble outside the Dahabshiil bank, whose doors were shattered by the blast. It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been killed by the explosion.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Jon Hemming

