5 months ago
Somalia region sends soldiers to free hijacked ship
March 14, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 months ago

Somalia region sends soldiers to free hijacked ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSASSO, Somalia (Reuters) - Somali forces have been sent to free a hijacked ship, a regional police official said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to rescue the ship and its crew. Our forces have set off to Alula. It is our duty to rescue ships hijacked by pirates and we shall rescue it," Abdirahman Mohamud Hassan, director general of Puntland’s marine police forces, told Reuters by phone.

Puntland is a semi-autonomous northern region. Alula is a port town there where pirates have taken the Aris 13 and her eight Sri Lankan crew.

Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan in Bosasso; editing by Andrew Roche; writing by Katharine Houreld

