Somali militants say to post message on fate of French hostage

LONDON (Reuters) - Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday they had reached a decision on the fate of Frenchman Denis Allex, held hostage since 2009, and that a message “containing the verdict is forthcoming”, according to the SITE monitoring service.

Al Shabaab also said a French commando had died of his wounds in their custody after a failed bid to rescue Allex at the weekend.

French special forces went into southern Somalia by helicopter under cover of darkness on Saturday to try to free Allex, but militants put up fierce resistance. (Reporting by Janet Lawrence; Editing by Jon Boyle)