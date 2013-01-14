FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali militants post photos of dead French commando
January 14, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Somali militants post photos of dead French commando

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday a French commando captured during a failed rescue operation at the weekend had died, and posted photos of his body on the Internet, according to the SITE monitoring service.

SITE quoted a statement in English posted by al Shabaab on its Twitter account saying the commando had “succumbed to his injuries” sustained during an attempt to free Denis Allex, a French agent held hostage since 2009.

Reporting by Amena Bakr, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

