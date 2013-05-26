FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali militants attack Kenyan police in cross-border raid
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2013 / 11:29 AM / in 4 years

Somali militants attack Kenyan police in cross-border raid

Feisal Omar

2 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali militant group al Shabaab said on Sunday its fighters had killed eight Kenyans, including policemen, in a cross-border raid and had taken two captives back into Somalia.

A Kenyan official confirmed two policemen had been killed and two were missing but could not confirm if they were kidnapped during the attack on Saturday night.

“We have gone 35 km into Kenya and burnt their base, Damajale, last night,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said.

Al Shabaab also posted a statement on social media saying the raiding party killed eight people and took two prisoners back over the border.

Albert Kimathi, district commissioner for Dadaab, an area near the Somali border, said the rebels made two simultaneous attacks on police posts. Four people, two of them policemen, were killed and two wounded, he said.

“We are also missing two officers who may have ran away,” Kimathi said.

Kenyan troops are part of the African Union peacekeeping force battling al Shabaab rebels, who are linked to al Qaeda.

Shabaab has been substantially weakened in the last two years, losing Mogadishu and swathes of central and southern Somalia to the African force, but the rebels have managed to mount raids across the border with Kenya.

Additional reporting by Abdisalan Ahmed in Garissa; Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.