U.S. says reports of American militant death in Somalia 'credible'
September 13, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says reports of American militant death in Somalia 'credible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reports that a U.S.-born Islamist militant was killed in Somalia are “credible,” a State Department spokeswoman said on Friday.

Residents in a village in southern Somalia said Alabama-born Omar Hammami was killed in a gun battle on Thursday, after he had a falling out with the al Shabaab rebel group’s top commander.

“These reports appear to be credible but (we) are not in a position, at this time, to confirm” them, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Philip Barbara

