5 months ago
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 5 months ago

EU naval force says seized Indian cargo dhow now in vicinity of Hobyo, Somalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An Indian registered cargo dhow that was hijacked by suspected Somali pirates on April 1 is now in the vicinity of Hobyo, a major meeting point of pirates when they were most active in 2011, the EU Naval Force said on Monday, giving a location for the vessel for the first time.

"An EU Naval Force maritime patrol aircraft has confirmed the exact location of the dhow and has attempted to establish radio communications but without success," it said in a statement on its website.

"Investigations and operations are ongoing."

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams

