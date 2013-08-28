FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somalia strikes deal with former Islamist over port city
August 28, 2013 / 1:54 PM / 4 years ago

Somalia strikes deal with former Islamist over port city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Somalia’s central government agreed on Wednesday to recognize a former Islamist commander as the interim leader of the southern Juba region, in a deal that could help end months of clan fighting that has killed dozens of civilians.

A government official signed the deal in Ethiopia’s capital with Sheikh Ahmed Madobe, who was vying for control of Jubaland’s port city of Kismayu and its hinterland against a clan warlord widely seen as a proxy for Mogadishu.

Diplomats said the deal was a major step to stabilizing the fractured state.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho and Richard Lough; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

