Somalia strikes deal with former Islamist over port city

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Somalia’s central government agreed on Wednesday to recognize a former Islamist commander as the interim leader of the southern Juba region, in a deal that could help end months of clan fighting that has killed dozens of civilians.

A government official signed the deal in Ethiopia’s capital with Sheikh Ahmed Madobe, who was vying for control of Jubaland’s port city of Kismayu and its hinterland against a clan warlord widely seen as a proxy for Mogadishu.

Diplomats said the deal was a major step to stabilizing the fractured state.