Somali Islamist group al Shabaab says behind Mogadishu attack
July 26, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Somali Islamist group al Shabaab says behind Mogadishu attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, saying it was responding to assaults on the group by an African Union force and the Somali government.

“We are behind the attack,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters, saying it was targeting “enemies”, such as members of the AU’s AMISOM force and government officials.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely

