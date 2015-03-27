Somali special forces retake parts of hotel from militants: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali special forces retook control of part of a hotel seized by militants in the capital Mogadishu on Friday, killed most of the attackers and rescued trapped officials, police said.

“It is believed the attackers were nine in number. Six of them have killed. Three are believed to be still hiding for there are gunshots and grenades,” Major Ismail Olow, a police officer, told Reuters.

Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab said its followers had raided the popular Maka Al Mukaram hotel.