FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least six people killed in attack on Somali hotel: police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 3 years ago

At least six people killed in attack on Somali hotel: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and two government ministers and a lawmaker were wounded on Friday in a suicide attack by Islamist rebels on a hotel in the Somali capital, police said.

“So far we have confirmed six people dead, including soldiers and civilians,” Farah Abdullahi, a police captain, told Reuters. “The death toll is sure to rise.”

Deputy Prime Minister Mohamed Omar Arte and Transport Minister Ali Ahmed Jamac were among those wounded, along with at least one lawmaker, he said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.