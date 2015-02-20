At least six people killed in attack on Somali hotel: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and two government ministers and a lawmaker were wounded on Friday in a suicide attack by Islamist rebels on a hotel in the Somali capital, police said.

“So far we have confirmed six people dead, including soldiers and civilians,” Farah Abdullahi, a police captain, told Reuters. “The death toll is sure to rise.”

Deputy Prime Minister Mohamed Omar Arte and Transport Minister Ali Ahmed Jamac were among those wounded, along with at least one lawmaker, he said.