Somalia's al Shabaab say fire mortars at presidential palace
#World News
February 26, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

Somalia's al Shabaab say fire mortars at presidential palace

Feisal Omar

2 Min Read

Medics tend to a woman at Madina hospital after she was injured in a mortar attack targeting the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab militants said they carried out a mortar attack on the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The al Qaeda-affiliated group was pushed out of Mogadishu by African peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has waged a series of gun and grenade attacks to try to overthrow the government and impose its strict version of sharia law.

“We attacked the palace with mortar shells today. Several landed inside the palace,” Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman told Reuters.

Police said several mortars landed near the palace, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone had been hit. “We are investigating those who are behind the attack and where they were fired from,” said Captain Ali Hussein, a police officer.

Somalia is trying to rebuild after two decades of civil war and lawlessness, but persistent attacks in the capital have complicated that effort. The fragile government is being backed by international aid aimed at preventing it from becoming a haven for al Qaeda-style militants in East Africa.

Government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
