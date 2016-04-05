FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AU mission says several al Shabaab commanders killed in Somalia
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

AU mission says several al Shabaab commanders killed in Somalia

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers from Burundi patrol in a truck after fighting between insurgents and government soldiers erupted on the outskirts of Mogadishu in this May 22, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - African Union peacekeepers and Somali government troops have killed several senior figures in the al Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group al Shabaab in Somalia in the last few days, the peacekeeping mission said on Tuesday.

Al Shabaab was driven out of Mogadishu by the African Union force AMISOM in 2011, and last year it was pushed out of major strongholds in the south by AMISOM and the Somali National Army.

It still controls some rural areas, however, and carries out frequent attacks in the capital and other areas in its attempt to dislodge the Western-backed government. On Tuesday, its fighters shot dead lawmaker Mohamed Ali’s two bodyguards in the capital and wounded Ali himself, police said.

AMISOM said the dead al Shabaab leaders included its commander and his deputy in the town of Janaale, Abdirashir Bugdube and Sheikh Mohamed Ali, and its commander in Leego, Aden Bale.

They also included an al Shabaab judge in Janaale, Mohamed Abribao; a Yemeni bomb maker known as “Abu Islam”; and a man identified as al Shabaab’s chief trainer, the Kenyan Sheikh Mansur, AMISOM’s statement said.

It also said AMISOM and Somali forces had killed Hassan Ali Dhoore, the head of al Shabaab’s intelligence arm Amniyat in the lower Shabelle region. However, the U.S. Pentagon said on Monday that it had killed Dhoore in an air strike on March 31.

Al Shabaab’s military spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said only Dhoore had been killed, and dismissed the other reported deaths as propaganda.

AMISOM said it was now working to clear improvised explosive devices from Janaale and its main access road.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar in Mogadishu; Writing by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.