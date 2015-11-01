Somali al Shabaab Islamists say behind hotel attack

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday on a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, a spokesman said.

“Mujahideen (fighters) entered and took over Sahafi hotel where enemies lived. The operation still goes on,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters after police reported battling the attackers after two bomb blasts.