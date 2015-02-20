FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali Islamist rebels say attacked hotel in Mogadishu
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Somali Islamist rebels say attacked hotel in Mogadishu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Friday that targeted government officials and lawmakers in a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, where at least one legislator was injured.

“We are behind the attack. We targeted government officials in the hotel, this is part of our operation in Mogadishu,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair

