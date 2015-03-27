FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali rebels kill at least seven in attack on Somali hotel
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Somali rebels kill at least seven in attack on Somali hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed on Friday when gunmen from the Islamist al Shabaab group stormed a popular hotel in the center of the Somali capital, police and the militants said.

“We are behind the Hotel Maka Al Mukaram attack and fighting is still going on inside the hotel,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

Captain Ali Hussein, a police officer, said at least seven people had been killed and a dozen wounded in the attack. “Death toll is sure to rise,” he said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.