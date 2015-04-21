Al Shabaab claims responsibility for Somali restaurant attack

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu which killed at least 10 people on Tuesday.

“We are behind the attack,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

Musab said the lunch-time attack was targeted at officials from government ministries and the presidential palace who eat at the restaurant.