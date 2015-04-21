FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Shabaab claims responsibility for Somali restaurant attack
April 21, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Al Shabaab claims responsibility for Somali restaurant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu which killed at least 10 people on Tuesday.

“We are behind the attack,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

Musab said the lunch-time attack was targeted at officials from government ministries and the presidential palace who eat at the restaurant.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

