Ministers, lawmakers inside Somali hotel when attacked: police
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 11:04 AM / 3 years ago

Ministers, lawmakers inside Somali hotel when attacked: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Government ministers and legislators were inside a Somali hotel in the capital Mogadishu when it was attacked by a suicide car bomb and stormed by attackers on Friday, a police officer said.

“There were ministers and legislators inside the hotel. I have seen many people with injuries, including a lawmaker,” Nur Mohamed, a police major, told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports about any fatalities.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
