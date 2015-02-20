Ministers, lawmakers inside Somali hotel when attacked: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Government ministers and legislators were inside a Somali hotel in the capital Mogadishu when it was attacked by a suicide car bomb and stormed by attackers on Friday, a police officer said.
“There were ministers and legislators inside the hotel. I have seen many people with injuries, including a lawmaker,” Nur Mohamed, a police major, told Reuters.
There were no immediate reports about any fatalities.
