Somali police hold their weapons as they walk outside the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an Islamist group al Shabaab attack in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali special forces broke through the compound wall of a hotel seized by militants in the capital Mogadishu on Friday and exchanged fire with fighters inside the building, police said.

Islamist group al Shabaab said its followers had taken control of the popular Maka Al Mukaram hotel. At least seven people died in the attack and government officials were trapped inside, said police and witnesses.