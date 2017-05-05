Pentagon assesses readiness for transgender hires: memo
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Defense is assessing its ability to recruit transgender people as soon as 1 July, according to a memo signed by a top Pentagon official and seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON Two U.S. troops have been wounded in the same incident in Somalia that killed a U.S. military service member, who was struck by small arms fire while conducting an advise and assist mission alongside the Somalia National Army, the U.S. military said on Friday.
"They are both receiving proper medical attention. No further information about their conditions are available at this time," Robyn Mack, a spokeswoman at the U.S. military's Africa Command, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON Police have charged a white University of Maryland student with the on-campus stabbing death of a newly commissioned black U.S. Army lieutenant, and the FBI is investigating the case as a possible hate crime, authorities said on Sunday.