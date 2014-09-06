Somalia's Shabaab confirm leader's killing in U.S. airstrike, name new head

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked Islamists on Saturday confirmed for the first time that their leader Ahmed Godane was killed in a U.S. aerial bombardment earlier this week and named a new leader, warning of “distress” to their enemies.

U.S. forces struck Godane’s encampment in south-central Somalia with Hellfire missiles and laser-guided munitions on Monday, but the Pentagon did not confirm his death until Friday, saying it was still assessing the results of the airstrike.