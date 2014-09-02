FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon: death of al Shabaab leader in U.S. strike would be major blow
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 2, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon: death of al Shabaab leader in U.S. strike would be major blow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon is assessing whether an airstrike on an encampment in Somalia killed al Shabaab leader Ahmed Abdi Godane, but if confirmed the militant’s death would represent a “very significant” blow to the group, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Kirby told a Pentagon briefing that the U.S. special operations strike conducted on Monday involved manned and unmanned aircraft. Kirby said Hellfire missiles and laser-guided munitions were dropped on the camp in south-central Somalia, but he said it was too soon to say what the results of the strike had been.

Since taking charge in 2008, Godane has restyled the group as a global player in the al Qaeda franchise - a transformation that was highlighted when it killed at least 67 people in an attack on a Kenyan shopping mall last September.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.