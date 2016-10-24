FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Clashes in Somalia displace 75,000 as rains threaten: U.N.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Clashes in Somalia displace 75,000 as rains threaten: U.N.

Somali soldiers patrol a street following a suicide car bomb and gun attack on Tuesday that killed 11 people in Afgoye, Somalia, October 19, 2016.Feisal Omar

Katy Migiro

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 75,000 people have fled their homes and 18 have been killed during three weeks of clashes in Somalia, the United Nations said on Monday, warning that women and children sleeping in the open will suffer as the rainy season looms.

Clashes erupted on Saturday and Monday between forces loyal to the two semi-autonomous regions of Puntland and Galmudug in the town of Galkayo, it said.

"The fear that the conflict may last longer than anticipated is driving more people out of their homes," the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.

Most of the displaced are women, children and the elderly who were already living in camps and have now fled for a second time to the outskirts of town, it said.

"The onset of the rainy season is likely to affect the displaced especially those spending nights in the open," it said.

Somalis hope that the Dehr rains, which fall between October and January, will alleviate drought which has left five million people short of food.

Galkayo, which is the capital of the north-central Mudug region of Somalia, is divided between clan militias loyal to the two regions.

The federal government is working to restore peace, the U.N. said.

Somalia has been at civil war for 25 years and clashes between the clan-based militias who control much of the country are common. In the south, forces loyal to the weak U.N.-backed government are also battling Islamist insurgents.

There are 1.1 million displaced people in Somalia, around one in ten people, often living in dire conditions.

Reporting by Katy Migiro @katymigiro; Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.