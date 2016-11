MOGADISHU A car bomb exploded near parliament in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a security official told Reuters.

It was unclear whether there were any casualties, but the official said it was likely a suicide attack.

"A car bomb exploded near the area of the parliament house," Col. Abdiqadir Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

"We suspect it is a suicide car bomb."

